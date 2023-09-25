Greater Noida: Man arrested for raping 4-year-old minor girl

Greater Noida, Sep 25 A man accused of raping a four-year-old minor girl has been arrested in the Jewar area following a brief encounter with the police, an official said on Monday.

The arrested individual has been identified as Mahesh.

He allegedly raped the minor girl -- whose condition is said to be serious -- at his house.

The police, after receiving a complaint, registered a case and began looking for the accused.

Following an input suggesting Mahesh's movement, the police managed to trace him. He was spotted in a garden.

An official said that when the police asked him to surrender, he opened fire. In retaliation, the police fired back, following which Mahesh sustained a bullet injury in the leg.

Three live cartridges among other items have been recovered from his possession.

The police said that Mahesh has been booked under the POCSO Act among other relevant sections.

