Greater Noida murder: NCW chief Vijaya Rahatkar calls for fight against social evil of dowry

New Delhi, Aug 25 Calling for a fight against the social evil of dowry, National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson, Vijaya Rahatkar, said on Monday that the panel is preparing to speak to the shocked family of the Greater Noida dowry death victim.

In a video uploaded on NCW’s social media handle on X, Rahatkar said, “In this matter, we are in constant touch with the police. The victim’s family is still in shock, and we are waiting to speak to them.”

“We are currently coordinating with the police as it the top priority,” she said, adding that the NCW shares the grief of the family that has lost its daughter.

Earlier, Rahatkar called upon people to fight against the social evil of dowry and use the existing strong legal framework in the country to its full potential.

“The re-emergence of this social evil, in its latest form, is a matter for introspection by society. There is an urgent need to uproot the evil using the existing legal provisions,” she said.

The NCW has also sought a report from Uttar Pradesh Police chief over the alleged dowry murder of Nikki Bhati in Greater Noida last week.

The Commission directed the police to provide security to the victim’s family and witnesses. The police have so far arrested four accused, including the victim’s husband, in the case.

The matter came to light on Thursday night after a Greater Noida hospital informed the police that a woman had been admitted with severe burn injuries. Doctors at the hospital referred her to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital due to her critical condition. However, she died on the way before receiving further treatment.

Following the incident, Nikki's family members arrived at the police station in large numbers, demanding strict action.

A purported CCTV footage of Nikki’s alleged harassment for dowry is also going viral on social media. Some of the videos show Nikki's husband and mother-in-law dragging her by the hair and thrashing her. Another clip shows her sitting helplessly on the floor with severe burn injuries.

The case has drawn widespread wrath after Nikki's family claimed she had faced years of abuse for not meeting the dowry demands of her husband's family since her marriage in 2016.

Despite giving a Scorpio SUV, a motorcycle, and gold jewellery to her in-laws, the demands escalated to Rs 36 lakh in cash and a luxury car.

So far, police have arrested four individuals -- Nikki's husband, Vipin Bhati, brother-in-law, Rohit Bhati, mother-in-law, Daya Bhati, and father-in-law, Satveer Bhati -- in connection with the crime.

