Greater Noida Shocker: Woman Jumps To Death With Mentally-Ill Son From 13-Floor Building

A 37-year-old woman jumped to death along with her 11-year-old son from their 13th-floor flat in Greater Noida yesterday.

Sakshi Chawla had been living with her husband, Darpan Chawla, and their son, Daksh, at Greater Noida's Ace City. Daksh, it is learnt, had been undergoing treatment for mental health issues for over a decade and Sakshi was stressed over his condition.

Darpan Chawla, a chartered accountant by profession, was at home when the tragic incident took place. He has told police that he was in another room and heard a scream. On reaching the balcony, he saw his wife and son on the ground.

Police reached the spot, recovered the bodies and sent them for autopsy. They later recovered a note from the Chawlas' home. In the note addressed to her husband, Sakshi Chawla wrote, "We are leaving this world... Sorry. We do not want to trouble you anymore. Your life should not be ruined because of us. No one is responsible for our death."

Police officers have said the tragedy had shaken neighbours. While they suspect that mental stress drove the woman to the edge, a detailed investigation is on. Shakti Avasthy, Deputy Commissioner of Police for central Noida, said, "A police team found a suicide note and learnt that the son was unwell for some time. We are taking necessary steps," he said.