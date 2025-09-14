Greater Noida Tragedy: Woman and 11-Year-Old Son End Lives from 13th Floor, Note Recovered

A shocking incident unfolded in Greater Noida on Saturday morning when a 37-year-old woman and her 11-year-old son died by suicide after jumping from the 13th floor of a high-rise residential society. The deceased have been identified as Sakshi Chavla, wife of chartered accountant Darpan Chavla, and their son Daksh. The tragic event took place in the upscale S City society.

According to residents, the society was rocked by loud cries around 10 a.m., after which neighbours looked out from their balconies and windows. They discovered the mother and child lying lifeless on the ground. Both had died on the spot. Shocked residents immediately alerted the authorities. Police reached the scene, recovered the bodies, and sent them for post-mortem examination.

During a search of the family’s flat, police recovered a handwritten note addressed to Sakshi’s husband. In the note, she wrote, “We are leaving this world. Sorry… we don’t want to trouble you anymore. We don’t want our presence to ruin your life. No one is responsible for our deaths.” Police have termed the case a suicide based on the preliminary investigation.

Neighbours informed investigators that Daksh had been suffering from mental health issues for some time and was undergoing treatment. He was not attending school and was dependent on medication. They added that Sakshi often confided in them about the difficulties of managing her son’s condition, saying her life had become “very difficult.” The stress, they said, may have pushed her to take this extreme step.

On the morning of the incident, Darpan reportedly woke around 9 a.m. and asked his wife to give their son his medicines. Sakshi administered the dose and then took him out to the balcony. Moments later, the mother and child fell from the 13th floor. The incident happened so suddenly that neighbours and family members could not comprehend what had occurred.