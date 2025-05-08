Greater Noida: Woman Falls from Around 20 Feet While Trying to Escape Pet Dog Attack; Critically Injured, Horrific Video Surfaces

A 37-year-old woman was severely injured after falling from a 20-foot-high podium while trying to escape a dog attack during her morning walk at the Eco Village-1 Society in Greater Noida West on Monday. The woman’s condition is said to be critical. The entire episode was recorded by a CCTV camera from a nearby building. The footage was shared on the social media platform X by the account @GreaterNoidaW.

ग्रेटर नोएडा वेस्ट की सुपरटेक इको विलेज-1 सोसायटी में बड़ा हादसा!

पोडियम पर कुत्ते के पीछे भागने से एक महिला बाउंड्री से नीचे गिर गई और गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गई।

आरोप है कि कुत्ते को टहला रही महिला उसे काबू में नहीं रख सकी, जिससे ये हादसा हुआ। pic.twitter.com/TCHUHFiQGJ — Greater Noida West (@GreaterNoidaW) May 5, 2025

The footage shows the leashed dog suddenly pouncing on the woman, causing her to lose her balance and fall. In another clip, a man can be seen rushing to her aid immediately after the fall.

The woman sustained a spine injury and is currently being treated at a private hospital. The victim’s husband shared that the woman had gone for her usual morning walk around 9 a.m. when the dog attacked. The woman also has a four-month-old daughter. The incident has raised concerns about pet safety and the security of public spaces in residential societies.