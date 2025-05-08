Greater Noida: Woman Falls from Around 20 Feet While Trying to Escape Pet Dog Attack; Critically Injured, Horrific Video Surfaces

May 8, 2025

A 37-year-old woman was severely injured after falling from a 20-foot-high podium while trying to escape a dog attack ...

Greater Noida: Woman Falls from Around 20 Feet While Trying to Escape Pet Dog Attack; Critically Injured, Horrific Video Surfaces

A 37-year-old woman was severely injured after falling from a 20-foot-high podium while trying to escape a dog attack during her morning walk at the Eco Village-1 Society in Greater Noida West on Monday. The woman’s condition is said to be critical.  The entire episode was recorded by a CCTV camera from a nearby building. The footage was shared on the social media platform X by the account @GreaterNoidaW.

The footage shows the leashed dog suddenly pouncing on the woman, causing her to lose her balance and fall. In another clip, a man can be seen rushing to her aid immediately after the fall.

The woman sustained a spine injury and is currently being treated at a private hospital. The victim’s husband shared that the woman had gone for her usual morning walk around 9 a.m. when the dog attacked. The woman also has a four-month-old daughter. The incident has raised concerns about pet safety and the security of public spaces in residential societies.

