Greater Noida: Woman killed for dowry, husband arrested

Noida, Aug 23 A woman was thrashed and then burnt to death, allegedly by her husband and in-laws, in Greater Noida's Kasna police station area.

The deceased has been identified as Nikki. The family alleges that her in-laws burnt her by pouring inflammable material.

The incident came to light on Thursday night when the police received a memo from Fortis Hospital. It was reported that a woman has been brought to the hospital in a burnt condition, and due to her critical condition, she is being referred to Safdarjung Hospital.

As soon as the information was received, the police team became active and reached the spot after contacting the family of the deceased. But by then, Nikki had died. The police took the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem examination.

Additional DCP Greater Noida Sudhir Kumar told IANS, "A case has been registered under murder on the complaint of the family. The deceased was married in 2016. The family alleges that Nikki was deliberately burnt to death by her husband and in-laws."

The police took immediate action on receiving the complaint from the deceased's sister and arrested the accused husband, Vipin Bhati. Also, two teams have been formed and sent to arrest the other accused.

The DCP said that after the incident, the victim's family reached the police station in large numbers and demanded immediate action. Police officials assured them that, considering the seriousness of the case, action is being taken swiftly. One accused has been arrested, and the other accused will also be apprehended soon.

At present, the police are investigating the crime, keeping all aspects in mind. A case has been registered under the section of murder, and the investigation is proceeding on the basis of technical evidence as well as statements of the family members.

