‘Greatest gift for Assam’: Leaders and commoners praise PM Modi over Namrup urea plant

New Delhi, Dec 21 Political leaders and common people on Sunday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he performed the Bhoomi Poojan of the new urea plant of Assam Valley Fertiliser & Chemical Company Ltd. at Namrup in Assam, calling it a long-cherished dream coming true for the state and the Northeast.

Reacting to the development, youth leader Parag Dutta said the project would bring wide-ranging benefits to the region.

“This is a proud moment for us, as a long-held dream is finally coming true. This initiative will bring significant benefits, especially to the people of Assam and the entire Northeast region. Many people will gain employment through this project,” he told IANS.

Assam Minister Prasanta Phukan described the project as a major milestone for the state. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone of the ammonia-urea fertiliser project at Namrup in Assam’s Dibrugarh district, which will be set up with an investment of Rs 11,000 crore.

“This is the greatest gift for Assam,” he said, adding that the urea plant would strengthen the state’s industrial base and support farmers by improving fertiliser availability.

BJP MLA Taranga Gogoi also welcomed the Bhoomi Poojan and said the move reflected the Centre’s focus on Assam’s development.

He said the revival and strengthening of fertiliser production at Namrup had been a long-standing demand of the people and would now open new avenues for growth and employment.

“The revival and strengthening of fertiliser production at Namrup had been a long-standing demand of the people and would now open new avenues for growth and employment,” Gogoi mentioned.

AGP MLA, Punakan Baruah said, "There was a demand from the public. When we were in Assam and visited the AGP, this demand was also raised by the AGP of Assam."

Local residents and common people expressed happiness over the announcement, saying the project would generate jobs for youth, boost the local economy, and give a fresh push to industrial activity in upper Assam.

Many said the urea plant would prove to be a game changer not only for Assam but for the entire Northeast region.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor