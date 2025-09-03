Greatly value Germany's understanding about India's fight against terrorism: EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi, Sep 3 External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that India greatly values the understanding shown by Germany regarding its fight against terrorism. The EAM highlighted that Germany 's Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has been explicit regarding India's right to defend its people against terrorist attacks.

While speaking to reporters alongside Wadephul following their meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday, EAM Jaishankar also recalled how Germany warmly received India's parliamentary delegation in June following the decisive Operation Sindoor.

"During the day today, we've had detailed discussions on various aspects of our ties. This includes our political cooperation, security and defence, economic relations, research and future technologies, climate and energy as well as education, skilling, mobility and people-to-people exchanges. So, let me share with you some key points which came out of today's discussion. One, we greatly value the understanding that Germany has shown with regard to India's fight against terrorism. Minister Wadephul has himself been explicit about our right to defend our people against terrorist attacks. A parliamentary delegation that visited Germany in June after Operation Sindoor was also warmly received," he said.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7, following the heinous April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent people. The operation involved coordinated efforts by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force in a punitive strike across the Line of Control and deeper into Pakistan-occupied territories, aiming to dismantle terror infrastructure at its roots.

EAM Jaishankar emphasised that there has been an uptick in India-Germany defence and security partnership and recalled the participation of Germany in the Tarang Shakti exercises. The External Affairs Minister said that he and Wadephul agreed for continuation and expansion of such participation.

"There's been an uptick in our defence and security cooperation. Germany participated in the Tarang Shakti air exercises last year and its ships made port calls to Goa. Today, we agreed that such participation should be continued, indeed even expanded. In the past, we have had significant export control difficulties in the defence and security domain. I would like to express my appreciation today for the smoothening of these processes and more expeditious clearances. We also spoke about greater industry collaboration between our two countries in this context."

On his discussion with Wadephul, Jaishankar said, "We have just completed a very productive discussion on India-Germany cooperation, on our relationship with the European Union and we have exchanged views on regional, global and multilateral issues. Now, before I come to those subjects, let me again first publicly welcome my friend Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul who is here for the first time in his current capacity. I had the honor of being his guest this May and between May and now we have actually been regularly in touch in this intervening period. Now, I first got to know him when we met at the Munich Security Conference which was well before he became the Foreign Minister. And, I must say even then I was impressed by his commitment to advancing the India-Germany strategic partnership. I'm very confident that that enthusiasm will now be applied by him fully in his new role."

"Held detailed discussions on our bilateral agenda as we prepare for the next round of Inter-Governmental Consultations to be held in India. Explored greater collaboration in furthering industry linkages, talent mobility, digital, semiconductors and critical technologies. Appreciate Germany’s strong advocacy for closer India-EU ties and proactive push in concluding the FTA. Also exchanged views on our multilateral cooperation and global issues, including the Ukraine conflict, situation in Middle East/West Asia and the Indo-Pacific," the EAM posted on X following his discussions with the visiting German Foreign Minister.

