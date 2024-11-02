Greece to open new consulates in India as ties deepen

New Delhi, Nov 2 The Greek government has announced plans to establish two additional consulates in India, located in Mumbai and Bengaluru, aiming to bolster diplomatic presence and engagement with India.

The decision was conveyed by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a telephone conversation.

Currently, Greece maintains three diplomatic representative offices in India, including an Embassy in New Delhi and consulates in Chennai and Kolkata.

This move is part of a broader effort to enhance India-Greece relations, especially following the adoption of a strategic partnership framework during PM Modi's official visit to Athens in August 2023.

Discussions also highlighted Greece's role as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2025-2026 term, which could open new avenues for cooperation on global issues.

During the conversation, the two leaders expressed mutual commitment to strengthening the India-Greece Strategic Partnership, emphasising cooperation across sectors such as trade, Defence, shipping, and connectivity, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Saturday.

They reviewed recent high-level exchanges and the resulting momentum in bilateral relations, underscoring investment opportunities and initiatives for enhanced maritime connectivity.

Greek PM Mitsotakis extended his congratulations to PM Modi on his re-election in June, expressing optimism for the future of India-Greece relations.

PM Modi later shared the conversation on his X handle, noting, "Yesterday, had a productive conversation with PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis, reaffirming our shared commitment to strengthening the India-Greece Strategic Partnership. Together, we aim to deepen our collaboration across trade, defence, shipping, and connectivity. Greece is a valued partner for India within the EU as well."

The PMO's statement also noted that both leaders reviewed the progress of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), an initiative aimed at enhancing connectivity through strategic economic corridors. They exchanged views on various regional and global issues, with a particular focus on developments in West Asia.

Earlier this year, Greek PM Mitsotakis visited India as the chief guest at the Raisina Dialogue, India's premier conference on geopolitics and geo-economics. The visit highlighted the significance of maritime connectivity and corridor partnerships, with both leaders emphasising the role of IMEC in strengthening India-Greece ties.

This expansion of Greece's diplomatic footprint in India through new consulates in Mumbai and Bangalore is anticipated to accelerate cooperation and promote closer relations between the two nations.

