Green corridor created for Puri minor victim, airlifted to AIIMS Delhi

Bhubaneswar, July 20 In a significant development, the minor victim who was set on fire by some miscreants in the Balanga area of Odisha's Puri district was airlifted to AIIMS Delhi, in an air ambulance on Sunday for advanced treatment.

Teams of doctors from both AIIMS Bhubaneswar and Delhi accompanied the patient in the air ambulance during the shift to the national capital.

The minor victim was taken from AIIMS Bhubaneswar to the Biju Patnaik International Airport through a special 11km-long green corridor.

Informing the media persons, the director of AIIMS Bhubaneswar, Ashutosh Biswas, earlier stated, “We have started the process to airlift the victim to AIIMS New Delhi. The patient’s condition is stable, so the decision was taken to airlift her to New Delhi, which is undoubtedly one of the best in the country. Doctor’s team from AIIMS New Delhi and Bhubaneswar, and some family members will accompany the patient during the airlift.”

He further added that the victim’s internal organs, like kidneys, lungs, etc., affected due to the burn injuries, are improving.

In a chilling incident that has shocked Odisha and the country, a minor girl was, on Saturday, reportedly set ablaze by unidentified assailants near a river embankment under the Balanga police station area.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim’s mother, Mahmuda Bibi of Nuagopalpur village, the girl was allegedly accosted by unknown miscreants who doused her with petrol and kerosene in a brutal attempt to murder her.

Miraculously, she managed to escape and sought refuge at a nearby house.

Villagers responded swiftly, rushing the victim to the Pipili Community Health Centre before she was referred to AIIMS Bhubaneswar due to the severity of her burn injuries.

The attack, which took place on July 19, has triggered urgent police action, including the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

