Green Firecrackers With QR Codes Allowed for Offline Sale During Diwali in Delhi-NCR, Says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of Wednesday, October 15, allowed the offline sale of green firecrackers containing QR codes in the Delhi-NCR area. The court gave certain conditions after allowing the bursting of green crackers during Diwali, saying that online and offline sale will be permitted from October 18 to October 25.

The order observed by the apex court bench comprising CJI BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran has fixed the timings of bursting QR code crackers between 6 am to 7 am, and again from 8 pm to 10 pm on Diwali, and violators will face notices. The bench noted that the traditional firecrackers are often smuggled and are more harmful. Over six years, green firecrackers have significantly reduced pollution, with support from the National Disaster Response Force.

Supreme Court said it has to take a balanced approach, permitting bursting of green firecrackers in moderation while not compromising the environment. The Court orders the Police authority to constitute a patrolling team to keep an eye on that only permitted products with QR codes are to be sold and no crackers are allowed from outside in the Delhi-NCR region.

Licence for manufacturing and selling firecrackers will be suspended if fake firecrackers are found. “We have to take a balanced approach, permitting it in moderation while not compromising with the environment,” said the CJI, noting that smuggled firecrackers cause far greater damage than the certified green ones.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta welcomed the Supreme Court judgment on firecrackers said "gratitude" for granting permission to use green firecrackers.

"This decision respects the sentiments and enthusiasm of the public during sacred festivals like Diwali, while also reflecting a balanced approach towards environmental protection," CM Gupta wrote on X promising that the Delhi government will resolve the issue of pollution and keep the National capital "clean and green."

दिल्ली सरकार के विशेष आग्रह पर राजधानी में ग्रीन पटाखों के उपयोग की अनुमति प्रदान करने हेतु माननीय सर्वोच्च न्यायालय का आभार।



यह निर्णय दीपावली जैसे पवित्र पर्व पर जनभावनाओं और उत्साह का सम्मान करता है, साथ ही पर्यावरण संरक्षण के प्रति संतुलित दृष्टिकोण को दर्शाता है।



दिल्ली… — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) October 15, 2025

CM Rekha Gupta said, "Our goal is to ensure that the vibrancy of festivals remains intact while also safeguarding the environment. This Diwali, let us all come together to celebrate with green firecrackers, harmonising festivity and environmental protection, and work towards realising the resolve of a 'green and prosperous Delhi.'"