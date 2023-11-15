Green rating for Chennai public toilets?!

Chennai, Nov 15 Have you heard of green rating for public toilets? Well, the RSB group that would build, operate and maintain 372 public toilets here has applied for green rating of the toilets with the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), said a top group official.

He added that it is for the first time in the country an application is made for green rating of public toilets.

"We have applied for a green rating of the public toilets with IGBC under their service building category. We are confident of getting the Gold rating for the public toilets," Dr R.Suresh Babu, Managing Director, DRRSB PCT One Private Ltd told IANS.

The company has bagged the tender to build/upgrade, operate, and maintain 372 public toilets here from the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).

"The public toilets will range between 200 sq.ft and 4,000 sq.ft depending on the place they are located. We will be having solar panels for power, sensors for detecting even the bad odour in the toilets. The toilets will be differently abled, friendly, airy and have good lighting arrangements," Babu said.

He said from January 2024 onwards, the toilets allotted to the company will be functional.

According to Babu, there will be a total of 3,270 seats in the 372 toilets. Out of the total, 90 toilets will be newly built with 1,000 seats.

"For the people, there are no usage fees. The company will be paid by the GCC from the second year onwards. Our performance will be measured based on the Key Performance Indicators (KPI)," Babu added.

