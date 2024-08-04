Green Tamil Nadu Mission readies 50K seedlings; invites public, NGOs, others for planting

Chennai, Aug 4 The Green Tamil Nadu Mission (GTM) has invited the general public, NGOs, along with private companies and others to come together to plant seedlings to increase the green cover in Chennai city.

The GTM, in a statement on Sunday, said that urban greening is an important step to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change, the urban heat island effect and building climate resilience.

The statement said that GTM has raised 50,000 seedlings with the support of TAFCORN CSR funds. These seedlings are ready for planting. The statement also called upon individuals, NGOs, trusts, resident welfare associations, private companies and others to collect these seedlings and plant them in their vicinity to increase the green cover in the city.

The mission has asked people who are interested in this project to register themselves on www.greentnmission.com or to contact the toll-free number 18005997634. The seedlings are given free of cost and distributed on a first come first serve basis.

The GTM added in its statement that the seeds have to be planted at their own costs from September 2024 till October 2024 in public places.

The pit size should be 60 cm deep and 60 cm wide for each tree. The planted land parcels will be geotagged and uploaded to the Green Tamil Nadu Mission's web portal, as per the statement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor