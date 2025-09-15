Green Tribute: Odisha to plant 7.5 million saplings in a day to mark PM Modi’s b'day

Bhubaneswar, Sep 15 The government of Odisha will plant 7.5 million saplings in a single day on September 17, marking the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The campaign, titled “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0”, aims to both honour the Prime Minister and promote environmental sustainability.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi chaired a high-level preparatory meeting at Lok Seva Bhawan on Monday, reviewing readiness with senior officials and District Collectors.

He called the tree plantation drive “a heartfelt tribute” from the people of Odisha to the Prime Minister.

“From elected representatives to students, from youth to women’s groups – everyone must participate. Only with collective effort can this ambitious goal be achieved,” said the Chief Minister.

The CM encouraged all citizens to plant a tree, click a selfie with it, and upload it to the Meri Life Portal and other social media platforms to document their contribution.

Participants will receive digital certificates through the portal. The plantation will take place from sunrise to sunset across all districts and sectors, involving government departments, educational institutions, NGOs, industries, banks, and community groups.

As many as 15 lakh students, 2 lakh teachers, 76,000 Anganwadi workers, 17,000 ASHA workers, 10,000 eco-clubs, 17,500 forest protection committees, 1 lakh NSS volunteers, 16,500 MY Bharat youth volunteers, thousands of self-help groups and corporate volunteers will participate in the massive plantation drive.

Different departments of the government including the police force have been assigned a target for the plantation.

Recalling Odisha’s achievement in the first edition of the campaign, CM Majhi said the state had planted 6.72 crore trees last year, ranking fourth nationally. For 2025, the target is 7.5 crore trees, of which 4.65 crore have already been planted.

The Chief Minister highlighted Prime Minister Modi’s vision of a self-reliant and developed India and praised his role in accelerating Odisha’s growth.

“His leadership over five decades has been transformative and inspirational for generations,” said the CM.

Additional Chief Secretary of Forest & Environment Department, Satyabrata Sahu, assured that the entire campaign will be monitored with the rigour of an election, ensuring transparency and efficiency.

Regular follow-up and survival monitoring of saplings will be conducted, as emphasized by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja.

Odisha’s single-day plantation drive has been officially listed on the Meri Life Portal, and participants will be eligible for digital certificates.

A dedicated promotional campaign across TV and social media is also underway to spread the CM's message and raise awareness.

