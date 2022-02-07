Grenade hurled at SSB bunker in J&K's Ganderbal

Srinagar, Feb 7 Militants hurled a grenade at a Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) bunker in J&K's Ganderbal district on Monday but it exploded without causing any damage, police said.

The SSB bunker in Chapergund area of Ganderbal was targeted.

"The grenade missed the target and exploded on road without causing any damage. The area has been surrounded for searches," a police officer said.

