Greyhounds commando die of electric shock in Telangana

Hyderabad, Feb 12 A commando of elite anti-Maoist force Greyhounds died of electrocution in Telangana's Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Monday.

During the combing operation in Nasthurpalle forests, A. Praveen touched an iron fencing and suffered electric shock. He died on the spot.

Some villagers had connected the iron fencing to electric wire to hunt wild animals.

A team of Greyhound commandos had taken up a search operation following information about movement of some suspects in the forest areas.

The incident occurred in Nasthurpalle of Kataram mandal under the limits of Katarm police station.

Police officials were trying to identify the villagers who had set up the electric wire.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has expressed grief over the incident and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, in another incident in Mulugu district, a youth died of electrocution

The incident occurred in Govindaraopet. Ramesh (28) touched an electric wire set up for wild animals

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor