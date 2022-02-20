Groom, 8 others killed after car falls into Chambal river in Rajasthan

Nine people including a groom died in Rajasthan’s Kota district on Sunday morning after the vehicle in which they were travelling fell into the Chambal river while crossing a bridge. The police said that the mishap happened when the wedding party was heading towards Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh. “The wedding party was coming from Chauth ka Barwara in Sawai Madhopur and it was heading towards Ujjain. Nine people were in the car. There is an old bridge over the Chambal river in the Nayapura area of Kota. Prima facie it appears that the car lost control and fell into the river while crossing the bridge,” said Kota City SP Keshar Singh Shekhawat.

“All nine people in the car died as a result of the accident. Seven bodies, including that of the groom, were found inside the car. Two other bodies were located outside the vehicle. Three to four people were from Jaipur while the rest were from Sawai Madhopur. The wedding was supposed to take place today,” Shekhawat added. The officer said that the other members of the wedding party were travelling in a bus and they reached the site after getting the news of the accident. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took to Twitter to express his condolences and said that he has spoken with the district collector about the incident.The groom has been identified as Avinash (23). The other deceased include Keshav (30), Islam Khan (35), Kushal (22), Shubham (23), Rahul (25), Rohit (22), Vikas (24), and Mukesh (35), Shekhawat said.