Groom injured, woman killed in pre-wedding brawl in UP

Gonda, Feb 14 Festivities turned into tragedy when a dispute over the installation of a tin shed escalated into a violent brawl and left one woman dead and the groom and five others injured in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district.

Police said that the incident took place on Tuesday in the Mahulikhori village in the district where former soldier Sitaram Gabbar opened fire with a pistol during the brawl, creating panic and chaos.

Gonda Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal confirmed the arrest of Gabbar and two others for questioning. The pistol used in the shooting has also been confiscated as evidence.

The deceased, identified as Jhinpata Kalaidevi, 58, succumbed to her injuries on the way to the medical college after being rushed to CHC Chhapia along with the six injured victims.

Among the injured are the groom-to-be, Amandeep, Ram Dev Jaiswal, 50, Deepak Jaiswal, 29, Pinki Jaiswal,17, Satyam Jaiswal,18, and Lakshya,13.

Baburam Jaiswal, the father of the groom, said that the incident unfolded during preparations for his son's wedding.

He said that Gabbar and his family allegedly arrived armed with sticks, intending to install the disputed tin shed, leading to a heated argument that spiralled into violence

Police have deployed personnel in the village to ensure peace and order following the tragic incident. The wedding has been postponed.

