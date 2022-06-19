Groom rides bulldozer to bride's house in UP

Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh), June 19 When the 'Baraat' arrived in Laxmanpur- Shankarpur village, almost the entire village ran to the venue to take a selfie not with the groom, but with the decorated bulldozer on which he came.

On Saturday, the whole village had a festive look after the groom arrived on a bulldozer and cries of 'Bulldozer Baba ki jai' rent the air.

The groom Badshah was happy at the attention he had managed to garner in the village.

"I wanted to make my wedding a memorable event and I thought that this idea would also make it different," he said.

Videos of the bulldozer are now going viral on social media.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor