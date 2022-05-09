Ground-based research needed in Agriculture universities: CM Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday has advocated the need for ground-based research in Agriculture Universities instead of campus-oriented research.

He was speaking after inaugurating the World Bank aided national level Reward project and the Watershed Centre of Excellence at the GKVK campus.

Karnataka has 10 Agro-climatic zones and we are producing diverse crops like Ragi, Jowar, Pepper, and Coffee. Nature has been generous to Karnataka. The Agriculture Department should go for scientific schemes. Agroforestry, horticulture and dairy farming should be integrated with the farmland, Bommai said.

"Serious thinking is needed about the production of seeds. More vigil is needed to curb the menace of spurious seeds. The entire process of seed production to marketing is being tracked," Bommai said.

Stressing the importance of groundwater recharge, Bommai said, Prime Minister Modi has launched the Amrit Sarovar Mission project to rejuvenate at least 75 irrigation lakes in a district, and it would be successfully implemented in the state, Bommai said.

