Group Captain Varun Singh belonged to not only one family but to entire country: Nadda

Following the demise of IAF Group Captain Varun Singh, who was injured in the Tamil Nadu chopper crash, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda on Wednesday said he did not belong to only one family but to the entire country.

"Group Captain Varun Singh did not belong to only a single family but to the entire country. He was always determined to serve the country. My condolences to his family," said Nadda while speaking to ANI.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also condoled the death of the Group Captain and said "Deeply pained to learn about the passing away of Group Captain Varun Singh, who was battling with the injuries after the helicopter accident in Coonoor. May God bless the Brave's soul and give strength to his family. My deepest condolences. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti."

Group Captain Singh, the lone survivor of the chopper crash that killed CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others on December 8.

Group Captain Varun Singh, who was on life support in the Military Hospital at Wellington in Coonor, was later shifted to Command Hospital in Bengaluru for further treatment where he died on Wednesday.

( With inputs from ANI )

