Growers in Himachal meet Guv, seek ban on Turkish apples

Shimla, May 20 A delegation of the Sanyukt Kisan Manch, mainly comprising apple growers, on Tuesday, called on Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at Raj Bhavan here and submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking a ban on the import of apples from Turkey.

Manch convener Harish Chauhan apprised the Governor that India currently imports apples from around 44 countries, with Turkey alone exporting nearly 1.29 lakh metric tons apples annually.

He said that Turkey earns nearly Rs 800 to 1,000 crore from apple exports to India.

Highlighting the significance of the apple industry in the state, Chauhan said the state produces between 6 and 10 lakh metric tons apples every year and nearly three to four lakh families are directly dependent on its plantation.

He said that banning apple imports from Turkey would not only boost the economy of the state but also send a strong message against countries that support terrorism and maintain close ties with Pakistan.

The Governor expressed support for the demands of the growers and assured the delegation that their memorandum would be forwarded to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Modi.

He added that the matter directly concerns the economic well-being of the state and the interests of farmers and orchardists must be protected.

Meanwhile, former State BJP President and MP, Suresh Kashyap, said the Congress is trying to do politics on Turkish apples.

"We would like to remind the Congress that many delegations have met the Central government and its Ministers and there is every possibility of a decision from the government on this issue soon. It seems the Congress is trying to do politics of taking credit only," he said in a statement.

He added that many delegations of Himachal Pradesh have presented five major demands before the Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and the government, in which the first demand is to immediately ban the import of apples from Turkey.

The second demand is to increase the limit of minimum import price on apples from other countries, Kashyap said.

The third demand is to strictly implement quality on imported apples so that any kind of disease and virus does not enter India, he added.

Kashyap said the Congress does not need to do any kind of politics on this issue because the Central government is fully aware of this issue.

