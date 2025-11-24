Growing urban population is challenging, villages need special attention: MP Minister Vijayvargiya

Bhopal, Nov 24 Madhya Pradesh Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said on Monday that for the planned development of the state, special attention must be given to the development of village panchayats located near urban areas.

The Minister said that illegal colonies within village panchayats often create problems for the public and must be completely curbed.

He added that the growing population in urban regions affects not only the cities but also the adjoining village panchayats.

Vijayvargiya made this statement addressing a workshop of panchayat representatives and state-level officials at the Kushabhau Thakre Convention Centre in Bhopal.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has envisioned a developed Bharat by 2047 and this vision can be realised in Madhya Pradesh only when integrated plans for both rural and urban areas are prepared," he said.

He told that an estimated 32 per cent of the state's population currently resides in urban areas, and this figure is expected to rise to nearly 50 per cent in the coming years, which will present additional challenges.

He emphasised the need for coordination committee meetings between officials of urban bodies and those of village panchayats adjacent to urban areas to ensure planned development.

Vijayvargiya suggested that local urban bodies connected to urban areas should promote development works through the Public-Private Partnership model.

He said that Corporate Social Responsibility funds can also be utilised in this process.

The Minister urged panchayat representatives to promote village and urban forests to ensure a clean environment in their areas.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Prahlad Patel, addressing another session of a three-day workshop, encouraged panchayat representatives to remain vigilant about various schemes of the Central and state governments.

Patel said that the workshop is aimed at strengthening the implementation of the three-tier panchayat system, and emphasised the need for enhanced coordination between representatives and officials.

He added that the Madhya Pradesh government aims to ensure that every panchayat has a fully equipped cremation ground by December 2026, supported by an allocation of Rs 6,000 crore under the Fifth Finance Commission.

"Self-reliance for panchayats is not just about financial stability, but also about health, cleanliness, addiction-free communities, harmonious dispute resolution, and a collective will to eliminate social evils," Patel said.

