GRP officer's murder: Wife, son among 4 held in Gurugram

Gurugram, Nov 8 Four person, including the wife and son of the victim, have been arrested by Gurugram police for allegedly killing an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the Government Railway Police (GRP) over a property dispute on November 3, the police said on Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as Rajbir (49), who was posted at the GRP station in Rewari, Haryana.

He was living with his wife Sarita Yadav and son Yash Yadav at Shikohpur village in Gurugram.

The woman was arrested on November 3 from her house, while the remaining suspects, including Yash Yadav, Akshay alias Chirag, and Sahabram, were arrested on Tuesday from different locations in Gurugram.

According to the police, Yash has disclosed that their property was in the name of his father who had disowned him by dispossessing him of all property.

"There was a dispute over property between Rajbir and his wife Sarita and son Yash. Yash used to ask his father to transfer the property in his name, which Rajbir did not do. Because of this, Yash along with Sarita, his friend Akshay and his uncle Sahabram hatched a plan to kill Rajbir.

"As per the plan, Akshay took Yash to Uttar Pradesh where they purchased an illegal pistol for Rs 60,000. The same was used by Yash to eliminate his father on the intervening night of November 1 and November 2. To mislead the police, the accused claimed that the gun was used in self-defence by Sarita after she was shot at by his father," said Varun Dahiya, ACP (Crime).

In his complaint, Rajbir’s elder brother Satbir Singh has named the deceased's wife and son as the prime accused.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor