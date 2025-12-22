GRSE delivers third ASW Shallow Water Craft to Navy, fifth warship to be delivered this year

Kolkata/Chennai, Dec 22 Indian Navy can now add more muscle to its anti-submarine capabilities with Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) delivering the third Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW SWC) Anjadip on Monday.

This is the third in a series of eight such platforms being built at the shipyard. It was delivered to the Navy at the Chennai Port Trust.

The Anjadip is the fifth warship to be delivered by GRSE in 2025. It is the 115th warship built by the shipyard and the 77th delivered to the Navy. The ASW SWC was accepted by Rear Admiral Gautam Marwaha, CSO (Tech), Eastern Naval Command.

GRSE delivered four warships in 2025 ahead of Anjadip. These include the Advanced Guided Missile Frigate Himgiri, the first two ASW SWCs of the series Arnala and Androth, and the Survey Vessel (Large) Ikshak. All four have since been commissioned into the Navy. This is a rare achievement by any shipyard in the country.

Anjadip’s delivery also comes less than four months after that of the Androth on September 13, 2025, highlighting GRSE’s capability to churn out warships.

"Anjadip is also an example of how the shipyard has focussed on Atmanirbharta in defence shipbuilding. Like its two predecessors – Arnala and Androth – this warship is also fitted with an indigenous 30 mm Naval Surface Gun, manufactured by GRSE, and has nearly 88 per cent indigenous content," an official said.

The warships of this class are capable of full-scale sub-surface surveillance of coastal waters as well as Search and Attack. They can also carry out coordinated anti-submarine operations with aircraft. These ships have Combat Management Systems on board and are armed with lightweight torpedoes as well as anti-submarine warfare rockets. The ASW SWCs are designed to accommodate 57 personnel, including seven officers.

With three water jets (fitted to marine diesel engines), Anjadip is extremely agile and manoeuvrable. A great advantage is that she only requires a draught of 2.7 metres, allowing her to access the coasts easily in search of sub-surface threats.

GRSE is currently building 12 more warships, including two P17A advanced stealth frigates, five ASW SWCs, a Survey Vessel (Large) and four Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels. Apart from this, the shipyard is building a dozen Multi-Purpose Vessels for a German client, four research vessels and 13 hybrid ferries. GRSE is also expecting the conclusion of a prestigious contract to build five New Generation Corvettes in this financial year.

