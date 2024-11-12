Gruha Lakshmi money release during elections violates code of conduct: Basavaraj Bommai

Haveri, Nov 12 Karnataka MP Basavaraj Bommai alleged that depositing Rs 2,000 into the bank accounts of every woman head under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme ahead of every election by the state Congress government is a clear violation of the code of conduct and demanded the Election Commission to stop it forthwith.

He said that the elections should be conducted in a free and fair manner but the state government uses public funds to serve its political interests before each election, which is highly condemnable.

“The Election Commission and the district officials in Haveri are turning a blind eye to this issue. It must be immediately stopped. It is clear, the government funds are being misused for election purposes,” he said.

He pointed out that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who often speaks about democracy and the Constitution, is allowing the entire government to engage in political corruption using public money.

“However, the people of the Shiggaon constituency will not fall for any incentives or inducements, they will recognize the ongoing development in the region and cast their votes without changing the decision they have already made,” he said.

Bommai also expressed confidence that his son and BJP candidate Bharat Bommai will win by a large margin in the Shiggaon constituency.

Bommai said that both the Superintendent of Police and Congress leader, former MLA Ajjampeer Khadri have said that the Congress candidate Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan is a “rowdy-sheeter”.

“Why did the SP say this and why was it retracted? Chief Minister Siddaramaiah must clarify this matter. Complaints would be lodged with the Central Election Commission and the State Election Commission regarding the issue,” he stated.

--IANS

mka/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor