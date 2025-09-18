GST 2.0: Amit Shah Says, 'Want You to Shop More This Festive Season, But Only Swadeshi'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while promoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of swadeshi, urged citizens on Wednesday to “only buy things made in India” during the upcoming festive season. He made this appeal during the inauguration and foundation-laying of various projects in New Delhi on the occasion of PM Modi’s birthday. Shah highlighted that the new Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates will be implemented from September 22, encouraging people to shop more freely. “Shop freely, but only buy things made in India, not outside. The time has come for every citizen of India to take a pledge to buy only what is made in our country. Promoting Swadeshi should become our nature. Only then will the resolution of a prosperous India be fulfilled," he said.

#WATCH | Delhi | Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "People of Delhi, Diwali and Navratri will be coming soon. Everything you use will now have a GST of 0% and 5% instead of 28% and 18%. I want to tell the mothers and sisters of Delhi that be dominant at home and start shopping… pic.twitter.com/Jt1Yh5o5Ig — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2025

Shah emphasized that the swadeshi movement should go beyond symbolism and become ingrained in everyday life, helping strengthen India’s economy and self-reliance. He explained that supporting Indian-made goods would directly contribute to national prosperity and empower local industries. Linking the pledge with the government’s economic reforms, Shah noted that the timing of GST rate changes would make shopping more affordable for the public. The minister reiterated that adopting Indian products during festivals like Navratri and Diwali would not only uphold tradition but also contribute to the larger national goal. He underlined that this collective effort was essential to turning the dream of a self-sufficient and flourishing India into reality.

Also Read: Delhi Tea Vendor Dies After Police Van Loses Control; Officers Suspended (Watch Video)

On a lighter note, Shah addressed women in Delhi households, asking them to take the lead in festive shopping with Diwali and Navratri around the corner. He pointed out that revised GST slabs will now reduce the tax burden, making most goods available at just 0% and 5% instead of the earlier 28% and 18%. Encouraging women to dominate household decisions, Shah said, “People of Delhi, Diwali and Navratri will be coming soon. Everything you use will now have a GST of 0% and 5% instead of 28% and 18%. I want to tell the mothers and sisters of Delhi that be dominant at home and start shopping more and more from September 22…” His remarks struck a balance between economic appeal and festive cheer, highlighting both affordability and nationalism.