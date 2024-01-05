GST authorities tell NTPC to cough up Rs 100 cr

Mumbai, Jan 5 NTPC has received demand orders from GST authorities in seven states to pay up tax, interest, and penalty adding up to a total of Rs 100.80 crore.

The states from which the tax demand has come include Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Gujarat.

NTPC said that it will file an appeal against the said orders within the prescribed timelines.

The government-owned power giant also stated that the GST demand orders will not have a material impact on the financials, operations, or other activities of the company.

Shares of NTPC were trading at Rs 315.70 apiece at 12 a.m. on Friday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor