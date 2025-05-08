GST fraud worth Rs 7.85 crore busted in South Delhi, CA arrested

New Delhi, May 8 In a major crackdown, a Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) team has uncovered a fraud on a large-scale involving fraudulent input tax credit (ITC) claims amounting to nearly Rs 7.85 crore by a South Delhi-based chartered accountant who has been arrested, it was announced on Thursday.

Investigations revealed misuse of over 80 GSTINs (Goods and Services Tax Identification Numbers), mainly in the Palam/Dwarka area, linked to the chartered accountant’s email IDs and contact numbers, according to a Finance Ministry statement.

A core group of 31 GSTINs engaged in circular trading was identified, with no actual supply of goods or services.

According to the ministry statement, search proceedings were conducted at 12 premises, and multiple firms were found non-existent.

During searches, several electronic devices relevant to investigation were seized, and statements of the relevant people were recorded, the ministry informed.

Multiple taxpayers admitted to having been relying entirely on the chartered accountant for GST filings, with login credentials and filings centrally controlled by him.

"The offences committed by the accused are covered u/s 132(1)(b) and 132(1)(c) of the CGST Act, 2017 which is cognizable and non-bailable offence under Section 132(5) and punishable under Section 132(1)(i) of the Act ibid," said the Ministry.

"Accordingly, the said chartered accountant was arrested under Section 69(1) of the CGST Act, 2017 and produced before the Duty Magistrate on 07.06.2025, who remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days till 21.05.2025," it informed.

The case highlights a systemic abuse of the GST framework through impersonation, credential misuse, and collusive circular trading.

The Finance Ministry further stated that investigations were going on under the CGST Act, 2017, to uncover the full scale of the fraud and identify all beneficiaries of the ineligible input tax credit.

