‘GST, note ban ruined manufacturing sector’, Congress on Centre’s economic policies

New Delhi, Aug 26 Congress leader Pawan Khera on Tuesday launched a blistering attack on the Central government’s economic policies, blaming demonetisation and GST for what he described as “destruction of the manufacturing sector”.

“There was a great buildup that Modiji would come and change the entire scene. But the ‘vishwa guru’ did not do anything. Despite all the claims, the US has imposed a 50 per cent tariff,” Khera told IANS.

After the setback due to the tariff, the government has started another narrative of using “Make in India” products, said Khera, Chairman, Media and Publicity Department, All India Congress Committee.

“But where are Make in India products. The manufacturing sector has been ruined through GST, note ban and other policies,” he said.

Khera said 11 years have lapsed and the NDA government stands exposed on its economic and foreign policy – aimed at self-promotion.

“Lies and misleading promises are not going to work anymore,” he said.

Khera also hit out at BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad for his reported comment that the INDIA bloc’s Vice-Presidential candidate and former Supreme Court Judge B. Sudershan Reddy is pro-Maoism.

“It is absolutely unacceptable for a person with a legal background like Ravi Shankar Prasad to comment without reading the Supreme Court judgment on the basis of which such unsubstantiated allegations are being made,” he said.

The apex court judgment, which Justice Reddy delivered along with other colleagues on the bench, clearly deprecates Maoism and says that providing security should be done by government forces and not armed citizens who were organised under the banner of ‘Salwa Judum’, he said.

Khera accused the BJP of adopting double standards vis-a-vis Justice Reddy as the party, at one point in time, appointed the former judge as Lokayukta in Goa. “At that time, the BJP forgot about ‘Salwa Judum’,” he said, warning that this double speak is not going to work anymore.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor