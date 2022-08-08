GST official in Odisha found to own 7 plots, 6 cars, 4 buildings

Bhubaneswar, Aug 8 Odisha Vigilance on Monday unearthed six costly cars, seven plots, four multi-storeyed buildings, and other valuable assets from the possession of Additional Commissioner, GST, Piyush Kanta Pani, officials said.

On the allegation of possession of disproportionate assets, the vigilance teams conducted simultaneous raids on Pani's properties at seven places in Khordha, Cuttack, and Jajpur districts.

During the raid, the vigilance found 7 plots in the prime area of Bhubaneswar, whose registered sale deeds mentioned the value as Rs 1.87 crore. However, the actual value is likely to be much higher, the officials said.

Pani is having a triple-storeyed residential building in Bhubaneswar worth Rs 59 lakh, three triple-storeyed building at Jajpur Road (Rs 68.46 lakh) and a farm house with outhouse at Andharua, Bhubaneswar worth Rs 38 lakh.

The anti-corruption wing sleuths also found six costly cars (Skoda Octavia, Volkswagen Taigun, Volkswagen Polo, Skoda Fabia, Skoda Superb & Skoda Ameo) worth Rs 60 lakh.

Besides, bank and insurance deposits of Rs 53.68 lakh, gold jewellery of Rs 20 lakh along with cash and household articles worth Rs 12.30 lakh were found in the possession of the GST official and his family members. The vigilance is conducting further searches to detect any other assets of the official.

