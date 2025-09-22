GST reforms: JP Nadda meets Delhi shopkeepers, says economic policy to gain further strength under PM Modi

New Delhi, Sep 22 India’s economic policy will continue to gain strength in times to come under Prime Minister Narendra Modi through steps like the GST-cut, BJP National President J.P. Nadda said on Monday.

After interacting with shopkeepers in south Delhi’s Amar Colony on the first day of the new tax regime, J.P. Nadda said that he has urged shopkeepers to pass on the benefit of lower GST to consumers and sell only Swadeshi products.

Accompanied by Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, J.P. Nadda told reporters: “The shopkeepers in Amar Colony have asked me to communicate their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the cut in GST rates and promised to follow his appeal to sell only Indian products.”

“I wish to thank PM Modi and congratulate crores of consumers on the occasion of Navratri and for the cut on GST,” he said.

J.P. Nadda said the festive season would soon see the celebration of Dussehra, Bhaiduj, Dhanteras, Deepawali and Chhath Mai’s worship, with crores of worshipers doing shopping and benefitting from the GST cut running into crores of rupees.

The BJP National President said that during his meeting with shopkeepers of Ladies Suits Market in Amar Colony, he conveyed the message of PM Modi to shopkeepers and greeted them on the implementation of the next generation GST reforms.

The shopkeepers have hailed the step taken by PM Modi and promised to implement it in its true spirit to benefit the consumers, said J.P. Nadda.

“I requested shopkeepers to sell only Swadeshi items which are made with the sweat of Indian youth that are 100 per cent Indian,” he said.

Delhi BJP President Sachdeva welcomed the implementation of next-generation GST reforms by the PM Modi’s government, stating that he has given a big gift to the common people and traders of the country and Delhi on the first day of Navratri.

Sachdeva said that these reforms will not only make essential goods cheaper for the public but also enable traders to invest more in their businesses while helping them avoid complex legal hurdles related to taxation.

He stated that ahead of the festive season, PM Modi’s decision serves as a “Festival of Savings” for the people of Delhi. This initiative will benefit everyone — from traders and shopkeepers to the poor, middle-class, youth, farmers, women, and entrepreneurs.

Sachdeva added that the PM Modi’s government, which fulfilled the dream of ‘One Nation, One Tax’, has now taken another step to ease the financial burden on citizens ahead of the festival season by lowering GST rates.

He appealed to the people of Delhi to support local products and buy Made-in-India goods this festive season to contribute to the journey of making India self-reliant.

