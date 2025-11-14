GST reforms make essential items more affordable, tax processes simpler: CBIC Chairman

New Delhi, Nov 14 Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, Chairman, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), on Friday said the ‘Next-Gen GST’ reforms — anchored on three key pillars called structural reforms, rate rationalisation, and ease of living — are designed to make essential goods and services more affordable for the public, while making tax processes simpler, faster, and more accessible for both taxpayers and businesses.

Inaugurating the GST and Customs Pavilion at the 44th India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2025 at Pragati Maidan here, Agarwal highlighted the transformational journey of GST and Customs administration toward greater digitalisation, transparency, and ease of doing business.

He further informed that the pavilion has been designed to effectively communicate these reforms under the ‘GST Bachat Utsav’, enabling visitors to understand the benefits and avail the maximum savings and relief offered through the new initiatives.

The Chairman also cautioned visitors against sharing their identity documents with unauthorised individuals, urging them to remain vigilant to avoid falling victim to frauds committed in the name of GST or Customs.

The GST and Customs Pavilion serves as an interactive platform for taxpayers, industry representatives, students and the general public to engage with the latest initiatives of CBIC.

The Pavilion has been designed to spread awareness about recent public and industry-friendly reforms under GST and Customs, and to showcase the Department’s ongoing efforts to enhance taxpayer facilitation and service delivery.

The Pavilion features eight dedicated helpdesks manned by domain experts from GST, Customs, GST Network (GSTN), ICEGATE and CPGRAMS.

These helpdesks provide visitors with real-time assistance on registration, refunds, return filing, grievance redressal and export-import related procedures. Visitors can seek clarifications, get their issues resolved, and learn about best practices in tax compliance.

A series of educational videos explain various GST and Customs processes in a simple and engaging manner. To ensure wider reach, these tutorials have been developed in 10 regional languages, apart from Hindi and English. This initiative underscores CBIC’s commitment to inclusivity and public outreach.

The initiative reflects CBIC’s ongoing commitment to citizen empowerment, ease of compliance and national economic growth through continuous innovation in tax administration.

