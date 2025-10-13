GST relief shows public welfare is govt’s top priority: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Oct 13 Pointing to the renewed enthusiasm in city markets, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday hailed the GST reforms announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi which she said have given people the belief that public welfare is the government's top priority.

In a message on social media platform X, Chief Minister Gupta said: “The reduction in #GST rates under the leadership of the Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji has provided relief to every section of society.”

She said the decision is linked to the basic needs of every household, the savings of every family, and the hopes of every citizen.

“In some places, the decision has brought stability to the household budget being managed by a mother, in some places, peace has returned to the faces of small traders,” wrote the Chief Minister.

Reflecting on the positive impact of the GST decision, CM Gupta said: “There is enthusiasm in Delhi's markets, vibrancy, and most importantly, the belief that public welfare is the government's top priority.”

Earlier, she said that traders and small businessmen in the national capital have started getting GST refunds in their bank accounts as her government has expedited the procedure and is transferring the pending refunds.

She said the Delhi government has refunded Rs 694 crore into the accounts of traders and entrepreneurs, ahead of the upcoming Diwali festival.

The Chief Minister stated that the Delhi government is committed to providing GST refunds to every business owner, large or small, within the stipulated timeframe.

She praised the GST department's work and lauded the use of modern technology in disbursing the GST refunds, resulting in faster crediting of the dues to businesses' bank accounts.

The Chief Minister also informed that the GST department, in collaboration with IIT-Hyderabad, developed an advanced IT module to make the refund settlement process faster and more transparent.

“This module is based on data analytics, data automation, and a rapid verification process, which ensures speedy processing of refund applications,” she said.

"The Delhi government, inspired by PM Modi's vision, is seriously pursuing the ease of doing business policy. To this end, plans are being formulated to redevelop major markets, and the Delhi Traders Welfare Board has been formed to address the problems of the business community and ensure a hassle-free business operation," CM Rekha Gupta said.

