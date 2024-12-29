Guest teachers cheated by AAP govt: BJP MP Chandolia

New Delhi, Dec 29 Delhi BJP General Secretary and MP Yogender Chandolia addressed a protest organised by the Guest Teachers Democratic Forum on Sunday against their alleged exploitation by the Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi governments over the past 10 years.

Claiming that the protest by teachers had exposed the AAP government’s claims on a world-class education model, Chandolia assured the protesting guest teachers of Delhi government schools that he would speak to Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena for regularisation of their service.

He promised the protesting guest teachers that once the BJP forms a government after the coming Assembly elections, all guest teachers will be regularised.

During the protest on Sunday, guest teachers raised several demands, including a refund of Rs 15,000 for tablets purchased by 26,000 guest teachers on the directions of the Delhi government’s education department, which remained unpaid for over a year.

The teachers also demanded job security with a retirement policy up to the age of 60.

They have also sought fixed monthly salaries with basic pay and dearness allowance and leave benefits.

The agitating teachers are also demanding reinstatement of terminated or released guest teachers.

Chandolia said that the Delhi government has consistently exploited guest teachers. “The insensitive Kejriwal government only makes promises but fails to fulfil them,” he said.

The BJP MP lamented that it was an unfortunate situation where teachers, responsible for educating children in schools, were forced to protest on the streets for their rights.

He further highlighted that guest teachers, in service since 2010, are now overage and, therefore, no longer eligible to take competitive exams for reemployment.

“Guest teachers were a necessity for the government in the past, and now, the Delhi government has compelled them to protest on the streets to demand justice,” he concluded.

Earlier, BJP leaders pointed to the failure of the AAP’s education model in Punjab as well where a fast-unto-death by a computer teacher on Sunday entered the eighth day against the Bhagwant Mann government’s failure to pay their salary dues.

Exposing the AAP’s much-touted education model, Johnny Singhla’s fast-unto-death entered the eighth day while a relay fast by his fellow government computer teachers entered its 120th day to protest against the Punjab government’s failure to take note of their demands related to wage revision and parity.

