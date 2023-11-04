Guj AAP MLA's supporters enforce bandh in Narmada district over FIR

Ahmedabad, Nov 4 In a show of solidarity, the constituency of Dediapada in Gujarat's Narmada district, represented by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) working President Chaitar Vasava, observed a complete shutdown on Saturday.

The bandh came after an FIR was filed against Vasava, his wife, and associates for alleged assault and extortion, drawing a complex response from local BJP leaders.

The legal proceedings against Vasava have intensified.

Along with his wife Shakuntala and aide Jitendra, Vasava faces serious allegations stemming from an incident on October 30 at his residence, involving the threat and assault of forest department officials.

The drama escalated with the arrest of Shakuntala, Jitendra, and a local farmer, Ramesh Vasava, on Friday. Vasava himself has eluded the authorities.

The shutdown was significant enough to attract the attention of BJP MP Mansukh Vasava, who accused unnamed members of his own party of clandestinely backing the bandh.

Despite his efforts to persuade shop owners to defy the shutdown by offering protection from the state, his calls were met with resistance, as traders remained closed in a mark of support for Chaitar Vasava.

A local court dealt a blow to the police's investigative efforts by denying a remand application for the three detained individuals and instead sending them to judicial custody. The police have sought further recourse by filing a revision petition in the district sessions court, officials confirmed.

