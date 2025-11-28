Guj announces coastal exploration programme for youth, applications open till Dec 15

Gandhinagar, Nov 28 The Department of Sports, Youth and Cultural Activities has announced a special "Coastal Exploration Programme" for young people across Gujarat, inviting individuals aged from 15 to 35 to apply by December 15, 2025.

Under the initiative, 300 youth will be selected from across the state -- 100 from the general category in Gir-Somnath, 100 from the Scheduled Castes in Jamnagar, and 100 from the Scheduled Tribes in Navsari.

The annual programme aims to give youth firsthand exposure to diverse coastal regions, marine resources, local industries, and the lives, challenges, art and culture of coastal communities, while motivating them to participate in sea-related activities.

The 10-day programme, scheduled for December this year, will select participants through a screening committee. Selected youths will receive accommodation, meals, travel reimbursement to and from the programme location, and a participation certificate from the state government.

Eligible candidates aged 15 to 35, as of December 31, 2025, must obtain the prescribed form from their district Youth and Cultural Activities Office and submit it with all required details, including name, address, mobile number, date of birth, educational qualification, occupation, any participation in NCC, mountaineering or sports, a medical fitness certificate, parent or guardian’s consent, a recent passport-size photograph, identity proof, a caste certificate where applicable, and information about any previous participation in the programme.

General category applicants must submit their forms to the Gir-Somnath district office, Scheduled Caste applicants to the Jamnagar office, and Scheduled Tribe applicants to the Navsari office by December 15, 2025, the Commissioner of Youth Services and Cultural Activities stated in the announcement.

Gujarat's vast coastal stretch holds immense strategic, economic and ecological significance, shaping the state's identity and prosperity.

It hosts some of the country’s busiest ports, including Kandla and Mundra, which drive maritime trade and industrial growth, while its fishing communities sustain a vibrant coastal economy.

The region is also rich in marine biodiversity, home to mangroves, coral ecosystems and endangered species, making it vital for environmental conservation.

Culturally, the coast has long been a gateway for migration, trade and ideas, influencing Gujarat’s heritage. Its shoreline remains central to national security, blue economy initiatives and future renewable energy prospects, especially wind and tidal power.

