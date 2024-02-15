Guj BJP chief hails Nadda's RS nomination, sets high goals for party

Gandhinagar, Feb 15 Gujarat BJP Chief C.R. Paatil announced on Thursday that party's National President J.P. Nadda's nomination to the Rajya Sabha marks a new era of leadership for the state.

The announcement was made in the presence of party workers who had gathered to welcome Nadda, who was in Gandhinagar to file his nomination.

Patil expressed his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for enhancing the Gujarat BJP's leadership by choosing Nadda to represent the state in the Rajya Sabha.

"With J.P. Nadda, Gujarat gets further new leadership, the excitement of which is visible on your faces," Paatil said, addressing the workers.

The selection of Nadda is seen as a strategic move, reinforcing Gujarat's significance in national politics, a state already prominent for being the native state of both Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Paatil's comments highlighted the sense of pride and unity within the party ranks. He stated, "We had your leadership but now you are one of us."

Looking ahead, Paatil set ambitious goals for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, aiming for a clean sweep of all 26 seats in Gujarat with a winning margin of five lakh votes for each seat.

The Gujarat BJP Chief confidently predicted a "Congress-mukt" Rajya Sabha in the future, noting the existing dominance of BJP in the Lok Sabha and the state Assembly.

Nadda expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to represent Gujarat in the Rajya Sabha.

"I have filed nominations for many posts on many occasions, but getting elected from Gujarat is a special one," the BJP National President said.

