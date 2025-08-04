Guj CM Bhupendra Patel reviews progress of Rs 3,920 crore bulk drug park in Jambusar

Ahmedabad, Aug 4 Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday conducted an on-site inspection of the under-construction Bulk Drug Park in Jambusar, Bharuch district, a key initiative under the Central Government’s Bulk Drug Park Policy.

Spread over 2,015 acres (approx 815 hectares), the park is being developed with an estimated cost of Rs 3,920 crore, with Rs 550 crore allocated specifically for common infrastructure facilities.

During the visit, the Chief Minister inspected key construction works, including the approach road, compound wall, internal road network, precast drainage system, internal water supply, and effluent disposal systems. These works form part of the common infrastructure backbone essential to the park's functioning.

CM Patel was briefed on the technical progress and offered inputs to expedite timelines and ensure quality benchmarks.

The Bulk Drug Park is being developed by GIDC under the Government of India's 2020 Bulk Drug Park Policy, announced under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to promote self-reliance in active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing.

Gujarat is among the select states chosen for this strategic initiative aimed at reducing dependency on imports and enhancing domestic drug production capacity.

As part of his broader initiative to personally monitor the progress of key developmental projects during district visits, the Chief Minister also planted a tree on the project site. He reiterated the state's commitment to building world-class pharmaceutical infrastructure that will strengthen India’s healthcare manufacturing ecosystem.

The park is designed with state-of-the-art common infrastructure facilities, including a CETP (common effluent treatment plant), solvent recovery systems, stormwater drainage, solid waste management, research labs, training centres, a safety audit facility, and shared utilities like steam and testing labs.

The Central government has allocated Rs 1,000 crore in grant‑in‑aid toward this infrastructure component.

During the inspection, CM Patel was accompanied by local MLA D.K. Swami, GIDC Managing Director Praveena D.K., Bharuch District Collector Gaurang Makwana, GIDC Chief Engineer Menat, and other senior officials.

The park is expected to be completed by March 2027, with its infrastructure serving as a major boost to Gujarat’s industrial and healthcare landscape.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor