Guj Dy CM joins 'Unity March' to mark Sardar Patel’s 150th birth anniversary

Vadodara, Dec 1 As part of the 'Unity March' organised to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi joined citizens in a 14-km padyatra from Varnama to Menpura in Vadodara.

After completing the march, Sanghavi addressed the 'Sardar Gatha' gathering in Menpura, highlighting Sardar Patel’s life, leadership and legacy.

Sanghavi said that it was because of Sardar Patel’s firm decisions and relentless efforts to unify the nation that Indians today can travel from one state to another without restrictions.

He alleged that the Congress “systematically suppressed” Patel’s contributions and ideas for years, preventing the youth from learning about his decisive role in national integration. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi revived Patel’s legacy by building the world’s tallest statue in his honour and now, through the 'Unity March', ensuring that his historic contributions reach citizens across generations.

Recalling Patel’s vow to restore the Somnath Temple, Sanghavi said the temple standing today is the outcome of that pledge. He further stated that PM Modi has given the nation the vision of transforming India into a developed India by 2047— a goal that will require unity, hard work, self-reliance and a commitment to adopting 'Made in India' products.

Sanghavi urged villagers along the march route to take at least one historic pledge inspired by Sardar Patel’s ideals, calling for collective resolve to uphold national unity and contribute to India’s development journey. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s work in Gujarat laid the foundation for both his political rise and his national legacy, he said.

Starting as a lawyer in Ahmedabad, Patel became a key organiser of the Kheda Satyagraha and later led the iconic Bardoli Satyagraha, where his leadership earned him the title 'Sardar.'

He strengthened cooperative movements, championed farmers’ rights, and built a grassroots network that empowered rural Gujarat. His administrative acumen as the first Home Minister of India also had deep roots in the governance systems he helped shape in Gujarat. Together, these efforts made the state a crucible for his leadership and a central chapter in India’s freedom struggle.

