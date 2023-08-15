Guj hotelier, wife, son arrested for forcing daughter-in-law to film pornographic videos

Rajkot, Aug 15 The Cyber Crime police in Gujarat's Rajkot on Monday arrested a hotel owner, his wife, and their son for allegedly coercing their daughter-in-law to participate in pornographic videos, which were later shared on various platforms to earn money.

The 21-year-old victim reported the harassment to the police after enduring it for about four months.

The FIR was filed on August 13, leading to the arrest of the accused.

The complainant told the police that the man (victim's father-in-law) had initially forced his son to record her naked videos, citing pregnancy-related changes.

These videos were circulated on WhatsApp groups. When the victim resisted, her husband threatened to kill her if she didn't comply. The victim's mother-in-law also enforced her cooperation in the act, the

complainant said.

The accused have been charged under sections of the Indian Penal Code, including voyeurism, rape, gang rape, domestic violence, criminal intimidation, and insult to modesty.

Additionally, they are charged under sections of the IT Act for violating bodily privacy and transmitting explicit content electronically.

As per the complainant, the father-in-law later installed CCTV cameras in the victim's room. The husband justified this action by claiming they were installed by his father.

Intimate moments between the couple were allegedly observed by the father-in-law via a screen in his room.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor