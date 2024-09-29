Guj MP stresses balancing action against encroachments with economic needs of small traders

Somnath, Sep 29 While acknowledging to removal of the encroachments near the religious site in Somnath, Gujarat’s Banaskantha MP Geniben Thakor on Sunday said that the demolition drive against small businesses must be taken care of.

"It is appropriate to remove encroachments at religious sites, but the removal of small businesses that people rely on for their daily income needs to be taken care of," Thakor said.

She emphasised that small traders support their families through these businesses, and the demolition has devastated many.

Thakor called on local authorities to ensure alternative arrangements are in place for small traders before carrying out demolition activities.

"Hurting the poor with such actions will never please the gods," she added.

Thakor also addressed the issue of the ‘Friendship Treaty’, calling for its repeal due to the divisions it causes within families. She urged the government to focus on the safety and education of girls, including the establishment of educational facilities to promote their development.

In a show of strength ahead of local elections, the Kshatriya Thakor community held a large gathering in Patan to honour Geniben Thakor. The event, which saw significant attendance from community members and Congress leaders, included a traditional ceremony, where Thakor was presented with a Rs 11 lakh contribution. Other leaders and former MLAs also contributed generously to the event.

Gujarat administration has initiated its largest-ever demolition drive in Gir Somnath district to clear illegal constructions.

The demolition drive began on September 27 night and targeted “unauthorised structures” near the famous Somnath temple and aims to pave the way for the ambitious Somnath Development Project.

Officials said that approximately 36 bulldozers have been deployed to raze illegal buildings, while 70 tractors and trolleys are working round the clock to remove debris. The operation has been described as the most extensive in Gir Somnath's history, dismantling several unlawful constructions behind the Somnath temple.

Authorities have implemented stringent security protocols to ensure the smooth execution of this mega operation. A force of 1,200 police personnel has been mobilized, overseen by high-ranking officials, including district collectors, IGPs, three SPs, six DySPs, and 50 PI-PSIs.

Reports indicate that 70 individuals were detained from a religious site that was impeding the operation. The authorities have employed heavy machinery, including 5 Hitachi machines, 30 JCBs, 50 tractors, and 10 dumpers.

The entire demolition area has been cordoned off, with access restricted to authorized personnel only. Traffic management measures have been implemented, including closing routes at Somnath Circle and Bhidiya Circle.

