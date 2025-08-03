Guj: Statewide helplines set up to address farmers’ grievances on fertiliser distribution

Gandhinagar, Aug 3 The Directorate of Agriculture, Gujarat, has activated control rooms at the state, district, and taluka levels to to address farmers’ grievances on fertiliser distribution. A dedicated state-level helpline number — 079-23256080 has been announced, enabling farmers to directly report issues related to fertiliser availability, delivery delays, or any distribution-related grievances.

This line will remain operational daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., ensuring quick redressal during peak agricultural demand periods. The initiative aims to ensure transparency, accessibility, and timely problem-solving across the fertiliser supply chain.

Similar control rooms have also been made operational at the district and taluka levels, where farmers can access localised assistance and updates on fertiliser stocks.

Officials from the Directorate confirmed that these helplines are part of a statewide monitoring mechanism, designed to not only facilitate grievance redressal but also track fertiliser availability across Gujarat.

Farmers are encouraged to use the helpline numbers published in the official list for their respective regions. As of the latest available data, Gujarat is home to over 43 lakh farming households, with agriculture forming a key pillar of the state’s economy and employment.

Nearly 55–60 per cent of Gujarat’s population is directly or indirectly dependent on agriculture and allied activities.

The state’s agro-climatic diversity allows for the cultivation of a wide range of crops, including cotton, groundnut, wheat, rice, millet (bajra), maize, sugarcane, and various horticultural produce.

Gujarat is one of India’s leading producers of cotton and groundnut, often ranking in the top three states nationwide.

The average landholding size in Gujarat is approximately 2.2 hectares, higher than the national average, and a significant portion of farmers fall under the small and marginal category.

The state has made notable progress in irrigation infrastructure, especially through the Sardar Sarovar project, canal networks, and micro-irrigation schemes.

Still, a large percentage of farmers remain dependent on rain-fed agriculture, making monsoon patterns critical for crop success.

