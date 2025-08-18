Gujarat: 105 IPS, SPS officers transferred in major reshuffle

Gandhinagar, Aug 18 The Gujarat government has transferred and promoted as many as 105 Indian Police Service (IPS) and State Police Service (SPS) officers across the state, marking one of the largest police postings in recent years in Gujarat.

The Home Department notification issued on Monday has seen several senior officers moved into economic wings, city units, and specialised forces, while younger officers have been shifted to new districts and command assignments.

Among the prominent changes, Karanraj Vaghela, who was SP of Valsad, has been appointed DCP (Economic Wing) in Surat City, while S. V. Parmar from Rajkot City has been shifted to head SRPF Group-15 in Mehsana. Rahul Tripathi from Morbi is the new DCP with the SOG in Ahmedabad City, even as Himkar Singh from Rajkot Rural takes charge as DCP (Economic Wing) in Ahmedabad.

Rohan Anand of Vadodara Rural has been brought to CID Crime Gandhinagar as SP of the Anti-Economic Offences Wing, and Yashpal Dhiraj Jaganiya of Dang is now SP with the Western Railways in Ahmedabad.

In other significant moves, Manish Singh has gone to SRPF Group-16 at Bhachau-Kutch, M. J. Chavda to the State Monitoring Cell at Police Bhavan, and Parthrajsinh Navalsinh Gohil has replaced Vijay J. Patel as SP of Sabarkantha.

Ravi Mohan Saini has moved from Ahmedabad City to take over Jamnagar, while Akshay Raj has been shifted from Banaskantha to Bharuch, with Prashant Sumbe taking over Banaskantha. Shaifali Barwal has gone to Surat City as DCP Zone-7, Premsukh Delu to Surendranagar, and B. R. Patel has become DCP (Traffic) in Ahmedabad.

The changes also extend to a younger batch of officers. Nitesh Pandey, earlier in Devbhumi Dwarka, has been posted to Bhavnagar, while Abhay Soni moves from Vadodara City to the Western Railways.

Sushil Agrawal of Navsari is now in Vadodara Rural, and Manoharsinh N. Jadeja has shifted from Gir Somnath to Arvalli. Tejaskumar V. Patel has been handed CM and VVIP Security in Gandhinagar, while Rahul B. Patel goes to Navsari, and Jaydeepsinh D. Jadeja takes over Gir Somnath.

Andrew Macwan has been elevated to a DCP post, Vijay J. Patel has shifted to Kheda-Nadiad, and Panna M. Momaya has been moved to Surat as DCP (Traffic).

Ravirsinh S. Jadeja has been given charge of Dahod, Harshadkumar K. Patel has become DCP Zone-1 in Ahmedabad City, and Mukeshkumar N. Patel has replaced Rahul Tripathi in Morbi. Chintan J. Teraiya is now SP in Botad, Bhagirath T. Gandhi has gone from Surat to Ahmedabad City as DCP Zone-6, Hareshbhai Dudhat has moved to Panchmahal-Godhra, while Kishorbhai F. Baloliya has been reassigned to Intelligence in Gandhinagar.

Jayrajsinh V. Vala has taken over as SP in Devbhumi Dwarka, Pinakin S. Parmar is now Commandant of SRPF Group-06 in Sabarkantha, and Rushikesh B. Upadhyay has become DCP (Traffic) in Vadodara.

The reshuffle also touches the 2018 batch, with Vishakha Dabral shifted from Ahmedabad City to a new SP posting, while many more transfers continue across the 15-page notification, reflecting the state’s attempt to refresh its policing leadership.

Senior officials described the exercise as a bid to balance postings between urban centres, rural districts, and specialised agencies, while also giving wider exposure to younger officers.

With 105 officers in all affected, this is one of the broadest reassignments in recent memory, set to reshape the policing map of Gujarat.

