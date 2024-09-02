Gujarat: 1,200 PG doctors go on strike, demand 40 pc stipend hike

Ahmedabad, Sep 2 Nearly 1,200 postgraduate doctors from the BJ Medical College here went on strike on Monday, demanding a 40 per cent increase in their stipend instead of 20 per cent recently announced by the Gujarat government.

The doctors have withdrawn from emergency services and OPD, protesting against the Gujarat government's failure to increase their stipend as promised.

The Gujarat government announced a 20 per cent increase in stipends for medical interns and resident doctors on August 31, 2024.

The state government implemented this stipend hike on April 1, 2024.

The Junior Doctors' Association, representing the striking doctors, said that since 2009, the state government had implemented a 40 per cent stipend hike every three years.

However, this year, the state government has only approved a 20 per cent hike, leading to widespread discontent.

Sources said that the association also claimed that intern doctors are supporting the strike, which will continue until the government meets their demands.

Shashank Ashara, Vice-President of the Junior Doctors' Association, said that they have submitted 25 representations to the state government, yet their demands still need to be met.

He emphasised that while they will not disrupt emergency services to avoid inconveniencing patients, the prolonged neglect of their concerns has forced them to take this stand in protest.

"Currently, PG doctors in Gujarat receive a stipend of nearly Rs 84,000. While the state government argues that this is higher than what is offered in other states, the Junior Doctors' Association pointed out that Gujarat has fewer government medical colleges -- only six compared to the 15 to 30 in other states -- forcing many students to study in costly private or grant-in-aid institutions. The association also highlighted that other states, particularly Delhi, implement annual stipend increases," sources said.

In a similar development, Class 4 employees at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital also announced a strike on Monday, voicing their demands for pay slips, joining letters, ID cards, and various allowances.

However, after negotiations with hospital authorities, the strike was called off.

This protest is not the first of its kind; employees have gone on strike several times before over similar issues, particularly those on contract demanding fair wages.

