Gujarat: 13-Year-Old Boy Dies from Electrocution in Surat While Flying Kite with Chinese Manjha

A 13-year-old boy died in Surat, Gujarat, after being electrocuted by a high-tension line while flying a kite with a Chinese thread. The incident occurred in the Sachin GIDC area when the boy's kite string got caught in the high-voltage line.

The boy, identified as Prince Chaudhary, was a Class 4 student from Talangpur village in the Sachin GIDC area. He was flying his kite near his home when, while attempting to free it from a power line, he came into contact with a pole and was electrocuted. He suffered severe burns and was rushed to New Civil Hospital. Despite efforts by doctors, the boy died the next morning.

The Chaudhary family, originally from Alipore in West Bengal, had settled in Surat for work. The Sachin GIDC police have filed a case of accidental death and begun an investigation. The boy's father told the media that Prince had found the Chinese kite string while chasing a kite. He urged citizens not to use such dangerous threads.