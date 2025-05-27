Gujarat: 13-Year-Old Dies of Heart Attack at Ashram School; Staff Mistook Symptoms for Acidity

Navasari, Gujarat (May 27, 2025): A 13-year-old boy from Madhya Pradesh studying at the Tapovan Ashram School in Gujarat’s Navsari district died after reportedly suffering a heart attack late at night. The boy, Megh Shah, complained of severe chest pain around 1 a.m. on May 24. However, hostel staff allegedly mistook his condition for acidity and gave him basic treatment instead of rushing him to a hospital.

Megh, a Class 9 student and a resident of Khetia in Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh, continued to suffer through the night. He was finally taken to a hospital in the morning but was declared dead on arrival.

Following the incident, the ashram management suspended hostel assistant Harshad Rathwa for negligence. According to Gangadhar Pandey, the school manager, the assistant gave Megh ointment and acidity medicine after the boy reported pain. The student’s condition worsened during the night and he was not given proper medical care in time.

CCTV footage of the incident has also surfaced.

Megh’s family has filed a complaint with the police demanding action against those responsible. Navsari Rural Police have registered a case of accidental death based on the initial medical report and further investigation is underway.