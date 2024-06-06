Gujarat: 1500 CCTV cameras to be installed for 15 km Jagannath Rath Yatra

Ahmedabad, June 6 The Jamalpur Jagannath Temple Trust, along with administrative and police authorities in Gujarat, is gearing up for Lord Jagannath's 147th Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad.

Scheduled for July 7, the event will represent Lord Jagannath, his brother Balram, and sister Subhadra embarking on a city tour, attracting thousands of devotees from across the globe.

To ensure the safety and smooth execution of the event, extensive preparations have been put in place. The Ahmedabad Police, in collaboration with the Crime Branch, has implemented several high-tech measures and strategic deployments.

An official said that as part of the security protocol over 1500 CCTV cameras will be installed along the 15 km route of the Rath Yatra.

He said that foot-patrolling has also been intensified, with 1100 Crime Branch personnel actively monitoring the sensitive areas.

“The deployment includes 3D mapping and AI technology to enhance surveillance and incident response capabilities. Mobile cameras in various vehicles and pocket cameras with officers are also part of the comprehensive security setup,” he said.

He said that the use of drones has been significantly increased to provide aerial surveillance and real-time monitoring.

The Jamalpur Jagannath Temple Trust is also coordinating with the Ahmedabad Police and other administrative bodies for the smooth conduct of the yatra.

--IANS

janvi/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor