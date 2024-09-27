Gujarat: 29 Rescued from Stranded Bus on Flooded Causeway in Overnight Operation in Bhavnagar (Watch Video)

In an overnight operation, 29 individuals, including 27 pilgrims from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, were rescued from a bus stranded on a flooded causeway in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district, officials reported on Friday.

The bus became stranded on a raised path over a stream near Koliyak village on Thursday evening, according to District Collector RK Mehta, who was present at the site to oversee the rescue operation, which lasted nearly eight hours.

“The pilgrims were on their way to Bhavnagar city after visiting the Nishkalank Mahadev temple near the village. Heavy rains had caused the river's causeway to become submerged, but the bus driver attempted to cross it despite the conditions,” said District Collector RK Mehta.

However, the force of the water caused the front of the bus to dip into the river while the rear remained stuck on the causeway, Mehta explained. During the rescue operation, responders arrived at the site in a mini-truck and transferred all 27 pilgrims, along with the bus driver and cleaner, to safety through the rear window of the bus, he added.

The mini-truck carrying the 29 persons also got stranded on the causeway, said Mehta, adding that most of the pilgrims were senior citizens.

We then sent a large truck and transferred these 29 persons on that vehicle. Around 3 am, after nearly eight hours, all of them were brought to safety. We provided them with accommodation and food in Bhavnagar. We have also conducted their medical tests, said the collector.