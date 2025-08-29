Gujarat: 29-Year-Old Man Accused of Raping and Threatening Sister in Bhavnagar

A shocking incident of crime has came to light where a young man has been accused of blackmailing and raping his own sister in Bhavnagar, Gujarat. Woman registered police complaint, following which police has arrested the accused. According to reports accused raped her sister twice over one and half months period.

After second time victim lodge complaint on helpline number 181. On Wednesday, she was taken to the Talaja police station where she lodged an FIR against her brother. Police report that a 22-year-old woman had been having a three-year affair with a local youth known to her brother, who then began blackmailing her. On July 13 and August 22, the accused raped her at knifepoint while she was alone at home, also inflicting burn wounds. The unmarried woman lived with her parents, brother, sister-in-law, and their child. The accused worked as a car driver. Police have recovered the knife used to threaten the survivor and the clothes worn by the accused during the crimes.

Medical examination has done by both accused and victim and their statements have been recorded by police. A case has been registered under sections 64(2)(F)(M) and 115(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.